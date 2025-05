Young’s Jersey Dairy is having a carnival this weekend

Memorial Day is happening over at Young’s Jersey Dairy this weekend, There will be lots of carnival rides, food, putt putt golf, and more.

All the info at youngsdairy.com.

Carnival Hours

Thursday & Friday – 3 pm – 10 pmSaturday – 12 pm – 11 pmSunday & Monday – 12 pm – 10 pm