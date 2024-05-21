Zac Brown issues restraining order against estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 5, 2023 The Zac Brown Band hit the stage on Sunday, March 5th to a packed house, and got the whole crowd on their feet, singing along, and rocked NRG! (Mike Lanier)

Trouble in paradise for Zac Brown and his now estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi.

The couple married August of 2023 and lasted only four months before agreeing to split up.

Now, Zac Brown is suing his estranged wife over recent Instagram posts, including one seemingly accusing him of “narcissistic abuse.”

Brown claims Kelly’s posts violate a confidentiality agreement the two had signed.

One of the posts in question simply alleges that a person, only referred to as “he,” instructed Kelly “not to model anymore, take photos off her Instagram, only to wear certain clothing and not post anymore fitness videos.”

Although Brown is not specifically mentioned, he is seeking immediate action in the shape of a temporary restraining order that will force Kelly to remove the post.

The court has yet to decide on a ruling but in the meantime, Kelly has spoken out against Brown’s legal action.