Zac Efron receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: "It's a dream come true"

Zac Efron, known for his roles in High School Musical, The Greatest Showman and more, now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a ceremony honoring him Monday, Efron said "it's a dream come true" to have a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

"You have no idea how I'm feeling right now. It's so surreal," Efron said. "I've been acting and singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, since I was a little boy, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I'd be standing here today in front of such dear friends, colleagues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one. I love you guys so much."

Efron also thanked his parents, who were in attendance, as well as High School Musical director Kenny Ortega and High School Musical producer Bill Borden.

"You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical," Efron said of Ortega and Borden. "For that I'm just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower."

"Go Wildcats," he added, referencing the film's catchphrase.

Efron's most recent movie is the Sean Durkin-directed film The Iron Claw, which is based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers, an American professional wrestling family. Efron, who portrays the wrestler Kevin Von Erich, stars in the film alongside Jeremy Allen White.

White and Durkin honored Efron during his Walk of Fame ceremony. Kevin Von Erich was also in attendance, as was Miles Teller, who starred with Efron in the 2014 film That Awkward Moment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.