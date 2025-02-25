Zoë Kravitz shares feelings on ex Channing Tatum, 'grateful' for time working together

Zoë Kravitz is opening up on her feelings toward ex-fiancé Channing Tatum and how she views the former couple's shared film, Blink Twice.

Kravitz broached the subject in an interview with Elle published Tuesday, when asked if the split from Tatum changed the way she feels about her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

"I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," she said. "Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened."

Kravitz said she felt appreciation for the experience she and Tatum shared on the film.

"I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

The Big Little Lies actress said Tatum has "so much more coming," adding that "he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him."

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum, telling the outlet, "He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that."

Before their split last year, the couple was first linked in 2021 before becoming engaged in 2023.

In July 2024, Tatum told Extra the experience of working with his partner is what "cemented" their relationship.

When asked what the best part about working with Kravitz was, Tatum replied, "Working with your partner … I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us, in a way."

Blink Twice, the story of a tech billionaire hosting a vacation gone awry, starred Tatum alongside Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

