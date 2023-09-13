CONCERT UPDATE: Buckeye Country Superfest Adds 2nd Day

Buckeye Country Superfest adds a 2nd day

Due to high demand, Buckeye Country Superfest announced they are going to hold a 2nd night of the festival.

The festival will now take place on Saturday, June 22nd, AND Sunday, June 23rd.

Saturday, June 22nd’s Lineup

Levi Turner

Charlies Wesley Godwin

Charley Crockett

Turnpike Troubadours

Billy Strings

Zach Bryan

Sunday, June 23rd’s Lineup

Artist TBA

Charley Crockett

Turnpike Troubadours

Billy Strings

Zach Bryan

You can register now for a chance to get tickets to night 2 and get everything else you need to know about the festival at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com.













