CONCERT UPDATE: Buckeye Country Superfest Adds 2nd Day

Due to high demand, Buckeye Country Superfest announced they are going to hold a 2nd night of the festival.
The festival will now take place on Saturday, June 22nd, AND Sunday, June 23rd.
Saturday, June 22nd’s Lineup
- Levi Turner
- Charlies Wesley Godwin
- Charley Crockett
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Billy Strings
- Zach Bryan
Sunday, June 23rd’s Lineup
- Artist TBA
- Charley Crockett
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Billy Strings
- Zach Bryan
