CONCERT UPDATE: Chris Stapleton Is Coming To Columbus

Chris Stapleton just announced that his “All American Road Show” is returning to Columbus on Friday, July 19th at the Schottenstein Center. Opening for Chris will be Marcus King and Nikki Lane.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ChrisStapleton’s #AllAmericanRoadShow is back and coming to @TheSchott on Friday, July 19th with special guests @RealMarcusKing & @NikkiLaneMusic. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3rd at 10AM. https://t.co/nbGR2A3CSp pic.twitter.com/j7eQIxFQif— The Schott (@TheSchott) October 26, 2023
Concert Info
- Date: Friday, July 19th
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Location: The Schottenstein Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3rd at 10 AM
