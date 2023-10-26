CONCERT UPDATE: Chris Stapleton Is Coming To Columbus

Chris Stapleton is coming to The Schottenstein Center in Columbus

Chris Stapleton just announced that his “All American Road Show” is returning to Columbus on Friday, July 19th at the Schottenstein Center. Opening for Chris will be Marcus King and Nikki Lane.

Concert Info

Date: Friday, July 19th

Friday, July 19th Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Location: The Schottenstein Center

The Schottenstein Center Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3rd at 10 AM

