CONCERT UPDATE: Chris Stapleton Is Coming To Columbus

You can see Chris Stapleton at The Schottenstein Center on Friday, July 19th

Chris Stapleton is coming to The Schottenstein Center in Columbus

Chris Stapleton just announced that his “All American Road Show” is returning to Columbus on Friday, July 19th at the Schottenstein Center. Opening for Chris will be Marcus King and Nikki Lane.

