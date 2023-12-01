CONCERT UPDATE: Country Legends Festival ‘24 Announces Full Lineup

Blackhawk, Chris Cagle, Diamond Rio, and Tracy Lawrence are performing at next year’s festival on August 31st.

Country Legends Festival '24 Lineup Announced

Organizers for the 5th annual Country Legends Festival have announced their full lineup for 2024.

Blackhawk, Chris Cagle, Diamond Rio, and Tracy Lawrence are all performing in West Liberty on Saturday, August 31st, 2024.

Festival Lineup

  • 4 PM - Blackhawk
  • 6 PM - Chris Cagle
  • 8 PM - Diamond Rio
  • 10 PM - Tracy Lawrence

Have you heard? Thanks to K99.1FM for helping us make the announcement. Full lineup:

Posted by Country Legends Festival on Friday, December 1, 2023

Festival Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 31st, 2024
  • Time: 4 PM
  • Location: 576 Township Rd. 174 in West Liberty
  • Purchase Tickets
  • Map of the Festival Location

