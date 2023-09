CONCERT UPDATE: Dan + Shay and more are coming to Columbus

Dan + Shay are heading back on tour in 2024 and they are bringing their “The Heartbreak On The Map Tour” to Nationwide Arena on Friday, March 15th. Opening for the guys will be Hailey Whitters and Ben Rector.

Concert Info

Date: Friday, March 15th

Friday, March 15th Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Location: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22nd at 10 AM

