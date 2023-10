Jason Aldean is coming to the Voice Of America Country Music Fest

Organizers for Voices Of America Country Music Fest just announced that Jason Aldean will be performing at next year’s festival in Butler County. Jason is joining Keith Urban as one of the festival’s headliners.

The 2024 Voices Of America Country Music Festival is taking place on August 9th through August 11th in West Chester in Butler County.

You can buy festival passes now at VOACountryMusicFest.com





©2023 Cox Media Group