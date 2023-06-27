CONCERT UPDATE: Justin Moore is coming to Dayton

The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights just announced that Justin Moore is coming to the venue to headline Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 16th.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @JustinColeMoore heads to Rose Music Center this summer on Saturday, September 16! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am. Get more info ➜ https://t.co/aYlD5IOVNf pic.twitter.com/iMa3Z12NO3— Rose Music Center (@RoseMusicCenter) June 27, 2023
Concert Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Location: The Rose Music Center
- K99.1FM Ticket Presale: There is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM listeners happening on Thursday, June 29th from 10 AM to 10 PM.
- Just visit THIS LINK and use the offer code COUNTRY
- Get Tickets
- Map of The Rose Music Center
