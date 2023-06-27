CONCERT UPDATE: Justin Moore is coming to Dayton

You can see him at The Rose Music Center on Saturday, September 16th

Justin Moore

The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights just announced that Justin Moore is coming to the venue to headline Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 16th.

Concert Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16th
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Location: The Rose Music Center
  • K99.1FM Ticket Presale: There is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM listeners happening on Thursday, June 29th from 10 AM to 10 PM.
    • Just visit THIS LINK and use the offer code COUNTRY
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of The Rose Music Center

©2023 Cox Media Group

