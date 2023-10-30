CONCERT UPDATE: Russell Dickerson Is Coming To Cincinnati

Russell Dickerson just announced that he’s bringing his “Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour” to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 2nd.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Catch @russelled on the Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour at The Andrew J Brady Music Center® on Saturday, March 2, 2024! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am. Get more info ➜ https://t.co/yEXNWJgC9L pic.twitter.com/L8rjgTBpB3— The Andrew J Brady Music Center (@BradyMusicCtr) October 30, 2023
Concert Info
- Date: Saturday, March 2nd
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Location: The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3rd at 10 AM
- Get Tickets
- Map of The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
©2023 Cox Media Group