CONCERT UPDATE: Sam Hunt & Brett Young are coming to Columbus

Sam Hunt just announced he’s bringing his “Outskirts Tour 2024″ to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday, March 2nd. Opening for Sam will be Brett Young and Lily Rose.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Country Superstar @SamHuntMusic brings his #OutskirtsTour2024 to @NationwideArena on Saturday, March 2 with @BrettYoungMusic & @Lily_Rose_Music. Tickets GO ON SALE this Friday October 20th at 10AM. https://t.co/Rw5oXmjGY4 pic.twitter.com/4mnwcL2GM8— Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) October 16, 2023
Concert Update
- Date: Saturday, March 2nd
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Location: Nationwide Arena
- Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 AM
