CONCERT UPDATE: Sam Hunt & Brett Young are coming to Columbus

You can see them along with Lily Rose at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, March 2nd.

Sam Hunt's Outskirts Tour 2024 is coming to Columbus

Sam Hunt just announced he’s bringing his “Outskirts Tour 2024″ to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday, March 2nd. Opening for Sam will be Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Concert Update

  • Date: Saturday, March 2nd
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Location: Nationwide Arena
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 AM
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of Nationwide Arena


©2023 Cox Media Group

