CONCERT UPDATE: Scotty McCreery is coming to Troy

Scotty McCreery just announced he’s coming to Hobart Arena in January! His “Cab In A Solo” tour with Anne Wilson and Greylan James is coming to Hobart Arena on Friday, January 26th, 2024.
Can't wait to hit the road on the Cab In A Solo Tour w @Annewilsonmusic,@greylanjames and @noahhicksmusic! 🍷— Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) October 10, 2023
Shows go on sale this Friday 10/13!
*Syracuse, Wallingford and Schenectady will go on sale next week*
Tickets available on https://t.co/ji62DIxjsf 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9ZCH9BEqnu
CONCERT INFO
- Date: Friday, January 26th
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Location: Hobart Arena in Troy
- Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10 AM
- Get Tickets
- Map of Hobart Arena
©2023 Cox Media Group