CONCERT UPDATE: Scotty McCreery is coming to Troy

You can see Scotty at Hobart Arena on Friday, January 26th

Scotty McCreery is coming to Troy (WILLIAM E SMITH III)

Scotty McCreery just announced he’s coming to Hobart Arena in January! His “Cab In A Solo” tour with Anne Wilson and Greylan James is coming to Hobart Arena on Friday, January 26th, 2024.

