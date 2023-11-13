CONCERT UPDATE: Thomas Rhett Is Coming To Cincinnati

Thomas Rhett is going to perform after the Cincinnati Reds game on Thursday, August 29th at Great American Ballpark

THOMAS RHETT ABC/Connie Chornuk

The Cincinnati Reds just announced that Thomas Rhett will perform after their Thursday, August 29th game against the Oakland A’s.

A portion of the proceeds from every game ticket sold will benefit Love One International, which transforms the lives of children and families in Uganda through life-saving medical care and family preservation.

Concert Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 29th
  • Time: Immediately after the Reds / A’s game concludes
  • Location: Great American Ball Park
  • Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th
  • Get Tickets
  • Map Of Great American Ballpark

