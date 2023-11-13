CONCERT UPDATE: Thomas Rhett Is Coming To Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds just announced that Thomas Rhett will perform after their Thursday, August 29th game against the Oakland A’s.

A portion of the proceeds from every game ticket sold will benefit Love One International, which transforms the lives of children and families in Uganda through life-saving medical care and family preservation.

🚨 Thomas Rhett at GABP 🚨



The country music superstar will perform a post-game concert on August 29, benefiting Love One International. Tickets on sale November 15.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/TZtjMWG3IZ pic.twitter.com/8CmS00TPKQ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 13, 2023

Concert Info

Date: Thursday, August 29th

Time: Immediately after the Reds / A’s game concludes

Immediately after the Reds / A’s game concludes Location: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th

Get Tickets

Map Of Great American Ballpark

©2023 Cox Media Group