CONCERT UPDATE: Thomas Rhett Is Coming To Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds just announced that Thomas Rhett will perform after their Thursday, August 29th game against the Oakland A’s.
A portion of the proceeds from every game ticket sold will benefit Love One International, which transforms the lives of children and families in Uganda through life-saving medical care and family preservation.
The country music superstar will perform a post-game concert on August 29, benefiting Love One International. Tickets on sale November 15.
Concert Info
- Date: Thursday, August 29th
- Time: Immediately after the Reds / A’s game concludes
- Location: Great American Ball Park
- Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th
