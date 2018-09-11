Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2018

Chris Lane is coming to Indianapolis

Head to 8 Seconds Saloon to see him live on Saturday, October 20th 

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Lane performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Lane performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

By Carly Drury

Get your “Fix” of Chris Lane this October in Indianapolis! Below is all the info you need to know for the concert.

  • Date: Saturday, October 20th 
  • Time: 6:00PM
  • Location: 8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis 
  • Ticket Prices: $10-$20
  • Must be 21+ to attend
  • Get Tickets 

Map of 8 Seconds Saloon

Watch Chris Lane’s video “Take Back Home Girl”

There are no comments yet.

 
 
