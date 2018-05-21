Now Playing
Posted: May 21, 2018

Alabama is coming to Dayton

See the legendary group in concert at The Rose Music Center on Friday, September 14th

Legendary group Alabama is bringing ‘The Hits Tour 2018’ to The Rose Music Center on September 14th and we want you to be there! Here’s all the info you need to get tickets to see one of the greatest acts in Country Music history!

  • Date: Friday, September 14th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: The Rose Music Center
  • Ticket prices: $23.50 - $98.00
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, May 25th at 11 a.m.
  • Get tickets
  • Map of The Rose Music Center:

