Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: July 16, 2018

Big & Rich is coming to The Darke County Fair 

See them with Tracy Lawrence on Sunday, August 19th in Greenville 

Comments
Joe Hardwick

Want to see Big & Rich and Tracy Lawrence this Summer? Below is all the information you need to see this great show! 

  • Date: Sunday, August 19th 
  • Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)
  • Location: The Darke County Fair - Greenville 
  • Ticket Prices: $37-$55
  • Get tickets

Map of The Darke County Fair 

﻿Watch Big and Rich’s music video “Comin’ To Your City”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation