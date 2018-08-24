Cooper Neill
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Brantley Gilbert performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
By
Carly Drury
Brantley Gilbert, Kid Rock, and Wheeler Walker Jr are bringing their Red Blooded Rock ‘N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour to Indianapolis.
-
Date: Friday, September 21st
-
Time: 6:30 p.m.
-
Location: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis)
-
Ticket Prices: 6:30PM
-
Get tickets
Map of Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center