Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: July 18, 2018

Brantley Gilbert is coming to Indianapolis 

With Kid Rock and special guest Wheeler Walker Jr. at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, September 21st 

Comments
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Brantley Gilbert performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
Cooper Neill
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Brantley Gilbert performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

By Carly Drury

Brantley Gilbert, Kid Rock, and Wheeler Walker Jr are bringing their Red Blooded Rock ‘N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour to Indianapolis.

  • Date: Friday, September 21st 
  • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • Location: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis)
  • Ticket Prices: 6:30PM
  • Get tickets

Map of Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Play our Pro Football Picks Challenge

Play our Pro Football Picks Challenge

Just make your picks for each game of the season for a chance to win a Trip for Two to Hawaii and other great prizes!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k99online.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE