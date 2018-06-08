Sign in with your existing account
Brothers Osborne are coming to Columbus
See them live in concert at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, August 1st
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne (R) of musical duo Brothers Osborne perform onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
The CMA award winning country duo is coming back to the area for a guitar shredding show in Columbus.
Date: Wednesday, August 1st
Time: 7:00PM
Location: Ohio State Fair
Ticket Prices: $25, $35
Get Tickets
Map of Ohio State Fair
Watch Brothers Osborne’s music video “It Ain’t My Fault”
VIDEO
