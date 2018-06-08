Now Playing
Posted: July 13, 2018

Brothers Osborne are coming to Columbus 

See them live in concert at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, August 1st

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne (R) of musical duo Brothers Osborne perform onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The CMA award winning country duo is coming back to the area for a guitar shredding show in Columbus. 

  • Date: Wednesday, August 1st 
  • Time: 7:00PM 
  • Location: Ohio State Fair 
  • Ticket Prices: $25, $35 
  • Get Tickets 

Map of Ohio State Fair 

Watch Brothers Osborne’s music video “It Ain’t My Fault”

