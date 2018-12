By Larrabee Jimmy

Seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist, Carrie Underwood, will launch a new arena tour, The Cry Pretty Tour 360, in Spring 2019. Sponsored by CALIA, the new tour will make a stop at Cincinnati’s U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday, June 15. She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.