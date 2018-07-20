Now Playing
Posted: July 16, 2018

Chase Rice is coming to Columbus 

See him in concert at Express LIVE on Thursday, September 6th 

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chase Rice performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chase Rice performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

By Carly Drury

  • Date: Thursday, September 6th 
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Express LIVE! - Columbus 
  • Ticket Prices: $29.50 Advance/$32 Day of Show 
  • Get Tickets

Map of Express LIVE! 

Watch Chase Rice’s music video “Three Chords and The Truth”

