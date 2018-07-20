Sign in with your existing account
Carly Drury
Date: Thursday, September 6th
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Express LIVE! - Columbus
Ticket Prices: $29.50 Advance/$32 Day of Show
Get Tickets
Map of Express LIVE!
Watch Chase Rice’s music video “Three Chords and The Truth”
