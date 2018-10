The “Reason To Drink...Another Tour” Tour is coming to the BB&T Arena on the campus of NKU this December. If you’d like to see Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, and Lauren Alaina in concert here’s everything you need to know.

Date: Saturday, December 8th

Saturday, December 8th Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Location: BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, KY (Just across the river from Cincinnati)

BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, KY (Just across the river from Cincinnati) Ticket Prices: $38, $48, $58, $63

Map of BB&T Arena