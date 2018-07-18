Now Playing
Posted: July 16, 2018

Colt Ford is coming to Cincinnati 

See him at Stage Forty-Three on Tuesday, September 7th 

FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 13: Singer/Songwriter Colt Ford at Country Thunder USA In Florence, Arizona - Day 4 on April 13, 2014 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)
Rick Diamond
FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 13: Singer/Songwriter Colt Ford at Country Thunder USA In Florence, Arizona - Day 4 on April 13, 2014 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

By Carly Drury

Country rapper, Colt Ford, has six studio albums and appears in a rap remix on many country songs such as Brantley Gilbert’s “Dirt Road Anthem” that he co-wrote as well as Montgomery Gentry’s “Roll With Me”.

  • Date: Tuesday, September 7th 
  • Time: 8:30PM/Doors 7:00PM
  • Location: Stage Forty-Three - Cincinnati 
  • Ticket Prices: $30 
  • Get tickets 

Map of Stage Forty-Three 

