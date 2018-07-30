Sign in with your existing account
Danielle Bradbery & Trent Harmon headline K99.1FM’s next Concert For A Cause
See them at the Milano’s on Springboro Pike on Wednesday, August 29th
All of us at K99.1FM are proud to welcome winner of The Voice Danielle Bradbery and American Idol champion Trent Harmon to Milano’s (on Springboro Pike) on Wednesday, August 29th for our next Concert For A Cause. 100% of ticket sales will go to the
Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Here is everything you need to know if you want to attend this concert:
Date: Wednesday, August 29th
Time: Doors open at 5 p.m.
Location: Milano’s on Springboro Pike (9572 Springboro Pike, Miami Township, OH, 45342)
Ticket Prices: $35 for General Admission, $50 for Premium Seating (includes premium seating at the venue), $100 for VIP Seating (Includes up-close seating and a photo opportunity with both artists)
Purchase tickets now
Listen to Trent Harmon’s single “ You Got ‘Em All”
VIDEO
Listen to Danielle Bradbery’s single “Worth It”
VIDEO
