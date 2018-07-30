Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: July 30, 2018

Danielle Bradbery & Trent Harmon headline K99.1FM’s next Concert For A Cause

See them at the Milano’s on Springboro Pike on Wednesday, August 29th

Comments

All of us at K99.1FM are proud to welcome winner of The Voice Danielle Bradbery and American Idol champion Trent Harmon to Milano’s (on Springboro Pike) on Wednesday, August 29th for our next Concert For A Cause. 100% of ticket sales will go to the Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Here is everything you need to know if you want to attend this concert:

  • Date: Wednesday, August 29th
  • Time: Doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Location: Milano’s on Springboro Pike (9572 Springboro Pike, Miami Township, OH, 45342)
  • Ticket Prices: $35 for General Admission, $50 for Premium Seating (includes premium seating at the venue), $100 for VIP Seating (Includes up-close seating and a photo opportunity with both artists)
  • Purchase tickets now

  • Listen to Trent Harmon’s single “ You Got ‘Em All”
  • Listen to Danielle Bradbery’s single “Worth It”

  • Map of Milano’s:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation