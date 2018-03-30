Now Playing
Posted: March 30, 2018

Dierks Bentley is coming to Cincinnati

See him along with Brothers Osborne and LANCO on Thursday, May 31st at Riverbend Music Center

Want to see the 2018 Mountain High Tour in Cincinnati? Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Date: Thursday, May 31st
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati
  • Ticket Prices: $31 - $249
