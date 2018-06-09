Now Playing
Posted: July 13, 2018

Drake White is coming to Columbus

Head to The Bluestone to see him on Thursday, August 2nd   

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake White performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake White performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

If you want to see the “Livin’ The Dream” singer in concert here’s all the info you need.

  • Date: Thursday, August 2nd
  • ﻿Time: Doors 7:00PM
  • ﻿Location: The Bluestone - Columbus 
  • ﻿Ticket Prices: $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show 
  • Get Tickets

Map of The Bluestone 

Watch Drake White’s music video “Livin’ The Dream” 

