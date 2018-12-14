Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2018

Dylan Scott is coming to Cincinnati

See him in concert at Bogarts on Thursday, January 24th

Want to see Dylan Scott in concert? Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Date: Thursday, January 24th
  • Time: 8:00 p.m.
  • Location: Bogarts in Cincinnati
  • Ticket Prices: $23.50
