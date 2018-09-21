Eric Church is bringing his “Double Down Tour” to Cincinnati this Winter for not 1, but 2 amazing nights! He promises both shows will be totally unique and different then the other. If you want to see Eric Church in Cincinnati here’s everything you need to know.
-
Dates: Friday February 22nd and Saturday February 23rd
-
Time: 8 p.m. each night
-
Location: U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati
-
Ticket prices: $39, $69, $99, $129 each night
- Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 12th
-
Get tickets
-
Map of U.S. Bank Arena