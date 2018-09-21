Eric Church is bringing his “Double Down Tour” to Cincinnati this Winter for not 1, but 2 amazing nights! He promises both shows will be totally unique and different then the other. If you want to see Eric Church in Cincinnati here’s everything you need to know.

Dates: Friday February 22nd and Saturday February 23rd

Friday February 22nd and Saturday February 23rd Time: 8 p.m. each night

8 p.m. each night Location: U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati

U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati Ticket prices: $39, $69, $99, $129 each night

$39, $69, $99, $129 each night Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 12th

