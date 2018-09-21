Now Playing
Kid Rock, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett to headline Country Concert '19

Posted: September 21, 2018

Eric Church is coming to Cincinnati

See him for 2 unique shows at U.S. Bank Arena on February 22nd and 23rd

Eric Church is bringing his “Double Down Tour” to Cincinnati this Winter for not 1, but 2 amazing nights! He promises both shows will be totally unique and different then the other. If you want to see Eric Church in Cincinnati here’s everything you need to know.

  • Dates: Friday February 22nd and Saturday February 23rd
  • Time: 8 p.m. each night
  • Location: U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati
  • Ticket prices: $39, $69, $99, $129 each night
  • Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 12th
  • Map of U.S. Bank Arena

