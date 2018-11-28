Buckeye Country Superfest is returning in 2019! See ‘THE KING’ George Strait along with Blake Shelton, Chris Janson, Midland, and RaeLynn this June. Want to go? Here’s all the info you need to know:

Date: Saturday, June 8th

Saturday, June 8th Time: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus

Ohio Stadium in Columbus Tickets go on sale: Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m.

Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m. Ticket prices: $49.50 - $399.50

George Strait

Some might say the beauty of George Strait is you know what you're going to get - straight ahead country music. But the real beauty of George Strait is his innate ability tocollide comfortable & worn with fresh & exciting every time he straps on his guitar and steps up to the microphone.

George Straitis the undeniable “King of Country Music.” His music career spans more than 30 years; includes 60 No. 1 singles, more than any other artist in any genre; and boasts 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any country artist and third across all genres behind onlyThe BeatlesandElvis Presley.Straitis the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for overthree decades and has sold more than 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards.

Strait, whose name has become synonymous with“real country” since his 1981 debut, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006. He has since released five more albums, including the GRAMMY Award-

winning Troubadour and his latest chart-topping release, Cold Beer Conversation.

In 2014, he shattered the North American indoor concert attendance record by drawing 104,793 concert-goers to

his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finale at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Strait will perform six sold-out shows at the T-

Mobile Arena in 2016 as part of his “Strait to Vegas” exclusive concert series, which has been extended into

2017 due to overwhelming demand.

Blake Shelton

Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year,” five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and GRAMMY nominee Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. His most recent album Texoma Shore became his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and marked his 11th all-genre Top 10. Texoma Shore features tracks including “I Lived It” and “I’ll Name The Dogs,” a romantic tune that boasts more than 115 million streams and marked his 25th No. 1 song. His current hit, “Turnin’ Me On,” is the project’s third single and was most-added upon impact at country radio. In the week following album launch, Shelton became the first artist in Country Aircheck / Mediabase history to have six songs chart simultaneously. Texoma Shore follows 2016’s Gold-certified If I’m Honest, the best-selling country album release of the year, which spawned three chart-topping songs and earned him a No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums and the all-genre Top Album Sales charts.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Shelton has earned a host of honors throughout his career including 20 ACM nominations and both the male and overall Video of the Year trophies at the 2018 CMT Awards. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a six-time champion, most recently with his contestant Chloe Kohanski. Off stage, Shelton has teamed up with Ryman Hospitality to open a string of Ole Red entertainment restaurant venues, a nod to his 2001 hit of the same name. The first location in his hometown of Tishomingo, OK opened in September 2017, while the space on Nashville’slower Broadway hosted a week-long grand opening in June of 2018. Locations in Gatlinburg, TN and Orlando, FL are due to follow. For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.

Chris Janson

Chris Janson is Platinum-selling high octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter, and the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry. His sophomore album, Everybody, produced his second No. 1 hit single, “Fix A Drink,” the chart-topping follow up to his No. 1 debut smash and summer anthem, “Buy Me A Boat.” His current single, “Drunk Girl,” is climbing the country airplay charts while being hailed by the Tennessean as “a shoo-in for a Song of the Year nomination.” Janson closed out the 53rd ACM Awards with what Rolling Stone called a “must-see performance,” and he floored his audience at Stagecoach. Janson is currently on the “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour” with Jake Owen, as well as doing his own headlining dates, which included a sold-out show at the historic Ryman Auditorium. For tour dates and more information, visit www.ChrisJanson.com.

Midland

Grammy nominated and ACM Award ­winning New Vocal Group of the Year trio Midland hails from Dripping Springs, TX and consists of lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the band released their critically ­acclaimed freshman album, ON THE ROCKS (Big Machine Records) in 2017 to rave reviews from notable outlets like Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone Country with Washington Post touting ON THE ROCKS as “the year’s best Country album.” The album also earned the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart upon release. Their debut No. 1 single “Drinkin’ Problem,” earned the band their first GRAMMY® Awards nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance and nominations for Vocal Group of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards. Most recently, the band released a video for latest single “Burn Out” inspired by the vintage style of Urban Cowboy filmed at the legendary Billy Bob’s Honky Tonk in Fort Worth, TX. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit MidlandOfficial.com.

RaeLynn

Here’s why God made RaeLynn.

Because country music needed her. Because America needed to fall in love.

Now, following up on the success of her 2014 gold-certified debut single “God Made Girls,” with the release of her Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville debut album, there’s one more reason: Because the time has come for her to blossom as an undeniable force of nature with roots deeply planted in tradition and a finger on the pulse of life.

On WildHorse, we hear that ushered her into the spotlight on NBC’s “The Voice.” But she was only 17 years old then, her appeal defined in part by her innocence and openness to all that lie ahead. She’s still young but at 23 she can apply a deeper dimension to those qualities. That same Texas twang colors her voice; add to it a new sophistication, a broader palette, with a maturity in her ability to deliver a performance, and you’ve got something special.

You’ve got WildHorse, which has been heralded as Best Country Album of 2017 by UPROXX, Stereogum and Rolling Stone, solidifying the project as the next step on RaeLynn’s path toward true stardom.

“I grew up listening to singers whose voices were a little eccentric like Duffy and Ingrid Michaelson, along with Shania Twain and The Civil Wars,” said RaeLynn. “When I first moved to Nashville I use to try and make my voice sound different,but I finally realized it already sounded different.” Along with her distinct voice and a writing style that is rooted in her upbringing, she distills a sound that is unquestionably her own.

That uniqueness comes though immediately on WildHorse. She co-wrote almost every song on the album and shows no fear in tackling any subject with honesty and sensitivity.

On the wistful and reflective “Young,” she sings with a self-awareness that’s rare among artists her age: “I’ll live while I’m young / I’ll forgive while I’m young / The best is yet to come / so I’ll live while I’m young.” Written with affection about her new husband Josh Davis, “Say” celebrates good guys too tongue-tied to act smooth: “You don’t have to say that you want me with anything but your eyes,” she sings playfully and affectionately. “I can hear everything you can’t say.” On the title track, RaeLynn extols her fierce independence —and the fact that she’s found a man who respects and encourages it.

And, there are moments where she goes deep beneath the surface on WildHorse. Her heartbreaking first single“Love Triangle” captures and conveys the pain of divorce through the eyes of a child. This, too, RaeLynn wrote from experience.

“When I was 3, my mom and dad got a divorce,” she says. “I grew up being that kid who was relaying information back and forth, walking on eggshells, knowing that when I’m with my dad I can’t talk with my mom because it would trigger things. As I got older, I realized that I shouldn’t have had to worry about that when I was 6 years old. I should have been playing with Barbies and having a good time. Instead, I was waiting with my little white suitcase that had Minnie Mouse on the front for my dad to come and pick me up.”

These feelings remained fresh when at age 18 she got together with Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins for writing sessions. “The day we wrote this song I almost cancelled because my parents were bickering and I was pulled into the middle of it and I was upset,” she remembers. “And, I’m so glad I went because we created something magical that day. Jimmy and Nicolle shared their stories too —we all come from different triangles, I guess you could say. It’s a powerful thing when a song raises its hand four years after you’ve written it...you know it’s special. I still cry every time I hear it. It’s my favorite song I’ve ever written.”

The song drew immediate reaction, landing on Rolling Stone Country’s 25 Best Country Songs of 2016 list, where the “emotional tug of war” was praised as “devastating.” People lauded it “a raw and emotional account of what it’s like to be the child of divorced parents.”Her new single, “Lonely Call,” is a message of empowerment, explained by NPR as rejecting “a wishy-washy ex without flinching, sending all of his calls to voicemail.” It’s a song that has “been around for a while,” RaeLynn explains. She also goes on to mention that it’s “Blake’s favorite song,” casually referring to longtime friend and mentor, country music superstar Blake Shelton.

For all the music RaeLynn will write and record for decades to come, WildHorse will be remembered as the seminal moment where America was introduced to a voice of a generation. “This album is different from everything I’ve done before because so much has changed in my life,” she says. “I moved out and lived on my own. I got married to the man I love. I went through a period where I didn’t have a label and was trying to figure out what I wanted to do. I’ve had to evolve.”

This project draws from RaeLynn’s recent past as well. “When I came to Nashville, I lived on Nicolle Galyon’s couch. She and her husband Rodney Clawson gave me a room. We wrote every day with Jimmy Robbins —this is before they both had No. 1 records. We believed in each other and we built this amazing friendship. It’s so cool to see how God works, to have them as producers four years later for WildHorse. I would trust them with anything.”

“When I recorded WildHorseI had no bugs in my ear, nobody telling me what to do,” she continues. “I’ve shaken everything off. With this music, I’m completely myself. I want to keep making music that resonates with fans and touches people and makes them feel like they’re on top of the world. Even if it takes a couple of records to get there, I’m gonna do it.”

She already has.