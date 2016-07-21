Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: July 13, 2018

Granger Smith & Jordan Davis are coming to Cincinnati 

You can see them both in concert Thursday, July 19th at the Cincinnati Zoo 

Comments

For every ticket you buy for the concert, the Cincinnati Zoo will donate a Cincinnati Zoo admission ticket to a local Military Member. 

  • ﻿Date: Thursday, July 19th 
  • ﻿Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM
  • ﻿Location:  The Cincinnati Zoo 
  • ﻿Ticket Prices: $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show
  • Get tickets

Map of Cincinnati Zoo 

 ﻿Watch Granger Smith’s new music video “It Happens Like That” 

﻿Watch Jordan Davis’ new music video “Singles You Up”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation