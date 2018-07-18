Now Playing
Posted: July 16, 2018

Jake Owen is coming to Cincinnati 

See him at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, August 11th 

INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Jake Owen performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Kevin Winter
INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Jake Owen performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

By Carly Drury

Jake Owen will be performing as part of the post-game live concert series from the field at the home of the Cincinnati Reds, Great American Ball Park. 

  • Date: Friday, August 11th
  • Time: 20 minutes after the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game ends
  • Location: Great American Ball Park - Cincinnati 
  • Ticket Prices: $30-$72 
    • You must have a ticket to the game to attend the concert - Game tickets including show are $48-$72 - If season ticket holder, you must pay a $30 add-on to stay for the concert 
  • Get tickets  

Map of Great American Ball Park

