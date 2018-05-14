Jason Aldean’s ‘High Noon Neon Tour’ is coming to Riverbend Music Center this September and here is everything you need to know if you want to see Jason Aldean this Summer.

Date: Thursday, September 13th

Thursday, September 13th Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Riverbend Music Center

Riverbend Music Center Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18th at 10 a.m.

Ticket Prices: $24.50 - $245.50

Map of Riverbend Music Center: