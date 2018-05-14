Sign in with your existing account
Jason Aldean’s coming to Cincinnati
See The ‘High Noon Neon Tour’ with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, and Deejay Silver at Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, September 13th
Jason Aldean’s ‘High Noon Neon Tour’ is coming to Riverbend Music Center this September and here is everything you need to know if you want to see Jason Aldean this Summer.
-
Date: Thursday, September 13th
-
Time: 7:30 p.m.
-
Location: Riverbend Music Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18th at 10 a.m.
-
Ticket Prices: $24.50 - $245.50
-
Get tickets
-
Map of Riverbend Music Center:
