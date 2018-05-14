Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2018

Jason Aldean’s coming to Cincinnati

See The ‘High Noon Neon Tour’ with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, and Deejay Silver at Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, September 13th

Jason Aldean’s ‘High Noon Neon Tour’ is coming to Riverbend Music Center this September and here is everything you need to know if you want to see Jason Aldean this Summer.

  • Date: Thursday, September 13th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18th at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket Prices: $24.50 - $245.50
  • Get tickets
  • Map of Riverbend Music Center:

