Jerrod Niemann is coming to The Clermont County Fair
You can see him in concert with special guest Trick Pony in Owensville on Friday, July 27th
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Jerrod Niemann attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Come listen to some your favorite Jerrod Niemann songs like “Lover Lover” and “Drink To That All Night”. Special guest country band Trick Pony will also take the stage with the 2002 hit “On A Mission”.
Date: Friday, July 27th
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Clermont County Fair - Owensville, OH
Ticket Price: $19.95
Get Tickets
Map of Clermont County Fair
Watch Jerrod Niemann’s music video “God Made A Woman”
VIDEO
