Posted: July 13, 2018

Jerrod Niemann is coming to The Clermont County Fair 

You can see him in concert with special guest Trick Pony in Owensville on Friday, July 27th 

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Jerrod Niemann attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Come listen to some your favorite Jerrod Niemann songs like “Lover Lover” and  “Drink To That All Night”. Special guest country band Trick Pony will also take the stage with the 2002 hit “On A Mission”. 

  • Date: Friday, July 27th 
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Location: Clermont County Fair - Owensville, OH 
  • Ticket Price: $19.95  
  • Get Tickets 

Map of Clermont County Fair 

Watch Jerrod Niemann’s music video “God Made A Woman”

