Our next Concert For A Cause is happening on Wednesday, April 25th at Miami Valley Gaming starring Clark Manson, Ashley Martin, the Kate Hasting Band, and Wyatt McCubbin. 100% of ticket sales for this concert will go to Mom’s 4 Miracles.

Concert Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 25th

Ticket prices: $10

More about our artists:

Clark Manson

In Nashville, the joke is that it takes 10 years to build an overnight sensation. The joke is mostly true. Just like every rule, there are exceptions and there is fate. Enter Clark Manson, the handsome young boy from Covington, Ohio… The picture of the Heartland - wholesome, all-American and as fate would have it, the closest thing to an overnight sensation this industry has seen. At 150 shows per year nationwide, the 25-year-old hit the ground running headlining shows as well as opening for acts like Brett Eldredge, Chase Rice, Tyler Farr, Cole Swindell, Easton Corbin, Old Dominion and more. When Clark isn’t on stage, the ORCA Coolers Pro-Staffer brings his lyrics to life on a boat, beach or lake seeking the next adventure. With a national Jagermeister sponsorship, a good time isn’t difficult to find.

Kate Hasting Band

Born and raised on her family farm in Ohio, Hasting walked away from medical school, realizing country music was where she wanted to be. “Country wasn’t just an option - it was the only option,” said Hasting. “That was how were raised and what we listened to. Country is the great love of my life - we’ve had our breakups, but it’s something i’ve always known I would love forever.” In 2010 she released her debut album Kate Hasting, produced by Steve Walsh, followed by Playing With Fire in 2011 (also produced by Walsh), and shortly after made the move to Music City.

Wyatt McCubbin

Wyatt McCubbin is a 22 year-old singer/songwriter that will make you think you’re listening to a man twice his age. With a grit in his voice that can send chills down your spine and songs that will make you raise your glass or flat out cry, Wyatt is onto a very unique sound in today’s country music scene. Country music with soul pouring out of a sideways grin. This future one name artist is soon to be classic.

Ashley Martin

Ashley started singing at the age of 6 with her family choir, "The Martin Family Choir". The Northwestern High School grad started competing in vocal competitions at the age of 12 and writing music in her diary since 3rd grade, inspired by her first crush. Ashley has been singing and writing ever since learning in the in's and out's of the music business, taking her time making the right decisions.

More about the charity Mom’s 4 Miracles

We are local moms with one goal: to make miracles happen for children with cancer in the Dayton, Ohio area. Within the last 8 years, we have paid for a new Chemotherapy Room at Dayton Children's, bought games and a movie theater for children to enjoy while in the hospital, helped pay medical bills, made wishes come true for heroes, & so much more.