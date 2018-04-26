We’re bringing some serious GIRL POWER to Miami Valley Gaming on Thursday, May 24th. If you want to attend this Concert For A Cause here is everything you need to know:

Date: Thursday, May 24th

Thursday, May 24th Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Miami Valley Gaming

Miami Valley Gaming This concert is open to all ages

GET TICKETS

Ticket prices: $10 General Admission, $25 Premium Seating, $75 VIP Seating (VIP Seats include Meet and Greet Passes for all 4 artists)

$10 General Admission, $25 Premium Seating, $75 VIP Seating (VIP Seats include Meet and Greet Passes for all 4 artists) If you are interested in purchasing VIP Seats please call Miami Valley Gaming at 513-934-7670 and leave a message. Miami Valley Gaming will call everyone back in the order calls are received

100% of the ticket sales from this Concert For a Cause go to the SICSA Pet Adoption Center.

Map of Miami Valley Gaming:

More about our artists:

Runaway June

Lead singer and guitarist Naomi Cooke grew up in Florida enchanted with the other-worldly vocals of Alison Krauss, then made her way to a stage in Nashville’s world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Singer and mandolin picker Hannah Mulholland was raised in Malibu, Calif., a nature-loving hippie chick who latched on to the liberating messages of Sheryl Crow and began writing her own music at 6 years old. And singer/guitarist Jennifer Wayne – another California native – is a Garth Brooks lover so dedicated to country music she gave up a pro tennis career to write songs in Nashville (like Eric Paslay’s “She Don’t Love You”), and happens to be the granddaughter of Hollywood legend John Wayne.

Lindsay Ell

For rising star Lindsay Ell, her debut album on Stoney Creek Records has been a long time coming ... but you can’t rush personal discovery. Sent on a mission to unleash the vibrant, soul-bearing country artist long predicted by fans and critics alike, Ell’s journey is now complete – and she calls the result simply, The Project.

Comprised of 12 gripping, heart-on-her-sleeve tracks and produced by Sugarland’s Kristian Bush, The Project is the musical calling card Ell’s been working toward her whole life – from her childhood in Calgary, Alberta; through her time opening shows for blues legend Buddy Guy; and even with attention-grabbing country singles “Trippin’ On Us” and “By the Way.”

Cam

Cam.

The simple, three letter name is bold. And that rings true to the art, and the heart, of one of country’s shining new acts.

That boldness is evident in nearly every step she takes. Cam makes it a habit to wear eye catching yellow every time she goes out in public. The strings and acoustic guitar in her breakout #1 Platinum certified smash, the Grammy and ACM Awards nominated “Burning House,” are stirringly fragile, a brave counterpoint to the party atmosphere of modern country. And she sings with a dynamic clarity that’s both distinctive and friendly.

Carly Pearce

Born down the road in the Cincinnati suburb of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, Carly Pearce has never known a moment that Country music wasn’t her destined path. At the young age of 11 she began touring with a local band, at 16 quit high school for a job performing at Dollywood while being homeschooled and learned humility working odd jobs upon moving to Nashville. Now, with her highly-acclaimed debut album EVERY LITTLE THING (Big Machine Records) and the GOLD-certified No. 1 blockbuster title track, Carly is the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015 and joins an elite group as one of only three women to accomplish this feat in the past 12 years.

More about the SICSA Pet Adoption Center: