Posted: September 29, 2017

K99.1FM Presents Country Concert ‘18

3 DAYS IN THE COUNTRY JULY 5TH, 6TH, AND 7TH

The biggest party of the Summer is coming back to Fort Loramie this July. Here’s all the info you need if you want to go to Country Concert ‘18.

  • Dates: July 5th, 6th, 7th
  • Location: Fort Loramie, OH
  • Get tickets at CountryConcert.com
  • See the lineup for each day below
  • Wednesday, July 4th’s Campers Only Party
    • 6 p.m. - Josh Melton
    • 8 p.m. - Riley Green
    • 10 p.m. - Carly Pearce
  • Thursday, July 5th
    • 3 p.m. - Adam Doleac (Saloon Stage)
    • 4 p.m. - Midland
    • 5 p.m. - Russell Dickerson (Saloon Stage)
    • 6 p.m. - Jo Dee Messina
    • 7 p.m. - LANCO (Saloon Stage)
    • 8 p.m. - Billy Currington
    • 9:15 p.m. - Josh Phillips (Saloon Stage)
    • 10 p.m. - Toby Keith
  • Friday, July 6th
    • 10 a.m. - Coors Light USA Karaoke Finals (Saloon Stage)
    • 4 p.m. - Montgomery Gentry
    • 5 p.m. - Jon Langston (Saloon Stage)
    • 6 p.m. - Brett Young
    • 7 p.m. - Danielle Bradbery (Saloon Stage)
    • 8 p.m. - Cole Swindell
    • 9:15 p.m - Dillon Carmichael (Saloon Stage)
    • 10 p.m. - Brad Paisley
  • Saturday, July 7th
    • 1 p.m. - Elizabeth Cook (Saloon Stage)
    • 2 p.m. - Lauren Alaina 
    • 3 p.m. - Kendell Marvel (Saloon Stage)
    • 4 p.m.  - Kane Brown
    • 5 p.m. - Nikki Lane (Saloon Stage)
    • 6 p.m. - Luke Combs
    • 7 p.m. -  Ashley McBryde (Saloon Stage)
    • 8 p.m. - Brothers Osborne
    • 9:15 p.m. - Alex Williams (Saloon Stage)
    • 10 p.m. - Eric Church

