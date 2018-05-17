Sign in with your existing account
K99.1FM Presents the Ford Oval of Honor Veteran’s Hero Concert
Starring Mitchel Tenpenny and Hasting and Co.
Join us on Saturday, June 16th at Buckeye Harley Davidson for a FREE concert with Mitchell Tenpenny and Hasting and Co. This free concert starts at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)
Full Concert details:
-
Date: Saturday, June 16th
-
Time: 6 p.m.
-
Location: Buckeye Harley Davidson
-
Ticket prices: FREE (Open to all ages) - No ticket required
- Food trucks and Budweiser will be available at this concert
-
Map of Buckeye Harley Davidson
