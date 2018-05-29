Sign in with your existing account
K99.1FM Unplugged: Everette
See this rising Country duo for free at W.O. Wright’s Pub & Grill on Tuesday, June 5th
We’re bringing Broken Bow Records recording artist Everette to W.O. Wright’s Pub and Grill in Beavercreek for a FREE Unplugged Concert. Join us on Tuesday, June 5th. The show starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public and all ages.
Enter to win meet and greet passes
Date: Tuesday, June 5th
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: W.O. Wrights Pub and Grill Show is FREE and open to all ages (You don’t need a ticket)
Map of W.O. Wright’s Pub and Grill:
