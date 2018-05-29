Now Playing
Posted: May 29, 2018

K99.1FM Unplugged: Everette

See this rising Country duo for free at W.O. Wright’s Pub & Grill on Tuesday, June 5th

We’re bringing Broken Bow Records recording artist Everette to W.O. Wright’s Pub and Grill in Beavercreek for a FREE Unplugged Concert. Join us on Tuesday, June 5th. The show starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public and all ages.

  • Enter to win meet and greet passes
  • Date: Tuesday, June 5th
  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • Location: W.O. Wrights Pub and Grill
  • Show is FREE and open to all ages (You don’t need a ticket)
  • Map of W.O. Wright’s Pub and Grill:

