K99.1FM Unplugged with Dillon Carmichael
See him perform for free at W.O. Wrights on Tuesday, September 4th
K99.1FM Unplugged is back! Come out to W.O. Wright’s Grill & Pub on Tuesday, September 4th to see Riser House Records recording artist Dillon Carmichael for free. Here’s all the info you need to know:
-
Date: Tuesday, September 4th
-
Time: 6:00 p.m.
-
Location: W.O. Wright’s in Beavercreek
-
Ticket Prices: FREE (you do not need a ticket to enter)
-
Open to all ages (Bring the kids and have dinner!)
-
Map of W.O. Wright’s Grill & Pub
-
Watch Dillion Carmichael’s music video for “Old Songs Like That”
