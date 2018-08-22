Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2018

K99.1FM Unplugged with Dillon Carmichael

See him perform for free at W.O. Wrights on  Tuesday, September 4th

Comments

K99.1FM Unplugged is back! Come out to W.O. Wright’s Grill & Pub on Tuesday, September 4th to see Riser House Records recording artist Dillon Carmichael for free. Here’s all the info you need to know:

  • Date: Tuesday, September 4th
  • Time: 6:00 p.m.
  • Location: W.O. Wright’s in Beavercreek
  • Ticket Prices: FREE (you do not need a ticket to enter)
  • Open to all ages (Bring the kids and have dinner!)
  • Map of W.O. Wright’s Grill & Pub
  • Watch Dillion Carmichael’s music video for “Old Songs Like That”

