Surprise! We’re having a “Pop-Up” Unplugged. Come out to the Milano’s on Brown Street near the University of Dayton campus on Wednesday, September 19th for a FREE “Pop-Up” Unplugged starring season 11 winner of The Voice Sundance Head! Want to go? Here’s all the info:

Date: Wednesday, September 19th

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Milano's Atlantic City Submarines (1834 Brown Street, Dayton, OH 45409)

Tickets: No tickets needed - This concert is free and open to everyone

No tickets needed - This concert is free and open to everyone Check out Milano’s special Oktoberfest Menu

Map of Milano’s