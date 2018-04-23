Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to Cincinnati on Sunday, August 19 at Riverbend Music Center. The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban’s supporting act.

The 58-city tour will kick off in June and run through November. Urban’s shows have become concert events that electrify. They’re unexpected, if not unpredictable, and have been hailed by media around the world as a “concert experience not to be missed.” The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 #1 songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live and an all-new concert production that promises to be as spectacular as never before.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”

“I remember hearing Keith Urban songs that stopped me in my tracks and made me want to drop everything and chase that kind of lyric and heart-filled artistry,” says Ballerini. “He’s the best in the business and I can’t wait to fangirl and learn from him this year. Truly an honor to tour with him.”

How to go to this concert:

Date: Sunday, August 19th

Sunday, August 19th Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Riverbend Music Center

Riverbend Music Center Ticket Prices: $30 - $627

$30 - $627 Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27th at 10 a.m.

Get tickets

Map of Riverbend Music Center: