Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: December 12, 2018

Kelly Clarkson and Kelsea Ballerini are coming to Cincinnati

See them in concert with former champion of ‘The Voice’ Brynn Cartelli on Saturday, March 23rd at U.S. Bank Arena

Comments

Do you want to attend this concert? Here is everything you need to know:

  • Date: Saturday, March 23rd
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: U.S. Bank Arena
  • Ticket Prices: $39 - $89
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of U.S. Bank Arena

 
 
View All
Play K99.1FM’s College Bowl Game Challenge

Play K99.1FM’s College Bowl Game Challenge

Predict which teams will win each bowl game and you could win a brand new Weber Gas Grille or many other prizes!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k99online.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE