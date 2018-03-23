Now Playing
Posted: March 23, 2018

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion are coming to Cincinnati

See them in concert on Thursday, July 26th at Riverbend Music Center

Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Trip Around The Sun Tour 2018” to Cincinnati this Summer with Old Dominion. If you’d like to see this concert her is everything you need to know:

  • Date: Thursday, July 26th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Tickets: SOLD OUT
