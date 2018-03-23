Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Trip Around The Sun Tour 2018” to Cincinnati this Summer with Old Dominion. If you’d like to see this concert her is everything you need to know:

Date: Thursday, July 26th

Thursday, July 26th Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Riverbend Music Center

Riverbend Music Center Tickets: SOLD OUT

Get tickets