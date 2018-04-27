Kid Rock will bring the Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour to Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, September 8 and joining him will be friends Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr.

On the heels of wrapping his American Rock ‘N Roll Tour, which Taste of Country lauded “one of Kid Rock’s best tours to date and perhaps one of the best live shows in music today,” the showman will continue to deliver his high-energy, one-of-a-kind live show experience to fans coast-to-coast, cementing his status as one of today’s most exciting performers. The tour will showcase songs from Kid Rock’s blockbuster new album Sweet Southern Sugar.

ABOUT KID ROCK:

Kid Rock burst onto the music scene in 1998 with his Devil Without a Cause album and hasn’t looked back. From hit singles like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy” to “Picture” and “All Summer Long,” the recording artist has blazed his own trail in the music world, having sold over 26 million albums to date. Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and recently set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Kid Rock remains at the center of media attention in regards to his musical and personal ambitions, leaving his mark in a multitude of genres.

ABOUT BRANTLEY GILBERT:

Back-to-back platinum songwriter Brantley Gilbert brings a heavy load to his kind of country. With 6 #1s – “One Hell Of An Amen,” “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottoms Up,” “My Kind of Party” and CMA Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem” – and the American Music Award for Favorite Country Album for Just As I Am, the Georgia born vocalist hits hard, delivering country that rocks, but also captures the dignity and impact of life lived beyond the city. The Devil Don’t Sleep, his latest, continues blending life-affirming ballads with unrelenting throwdowns, reflect RollingStone.com’s take, calling him, “a brooding, hip-hop influenced rocker with a healthy dose of Gilbert’s trademark Southern flourishes, (he) plays the defiant outlaw role.”

ABOUT WHEELER WALKER JR.:

When Wheeler Walker Jr. burst onto the scene in 2016 with his debut album Redneck Shit, most of the country music industry though of him as a joke. They stopped laughing when the album debuted at #9 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), Wheeler has been taking country music back to its roots. His second album, Ol Wheeler, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard Country Charts. Wheeler has been named checked by everyone from Snoop Dogg to Chris Stapleton. His unique take on country music has certified him a bonafide phenomenon.

How to go to this concert:

Date: Saturday, September 8th

Saturday, September 8th Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Location: Riverbend Music Center

Riverbend Music Center Ticket Prices: $26 - $126

Tickets go on sale at Friday, May 4th at 10 a.m.

Get Tickets

Map of Riverbend Music Center