Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: August 30, 2018

Kip Moore to headline our next Concert For A Cause

See him along with David Lee Murphy and Tyler Rich at Miami Valley Gaming on Wednesday, September 26th

Comments

That’s right we’re bringing Kip Moore, David Lee Murphy, and Tyler Rich to town for our next Concert For A Cause benefiting K12 Gallery and TEJAS! If you want to attend this concert here is everything you need to know:

  • Date: Wednesday, September 26th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Miami Valley Gaming
  • Ticket prices: $10 General Admission, $25 Premium Seating, $75 VIP Seating ($75 VIP tickets include meet and greet passes for all 3 artists)
  •  For VIP Seating tickets please call 513-934-7670 and leave a message - Miami Valley Gaming will call you back in the order of those that call
  • This concert is open to all ages (You can bring the whole family!)
  • Tickets are on sale now - PURCHASE TICKETS NOW
  • 100% of ticket sales will go to K12 Gallery and Tejas
  • K12 Gallery & TEJAS (Teen Educational and Joint Adult Studio) is a visual arts center that inspires people of all ages from the Miami Valley to imagine, learn, and create art in a unique and encouraging environment through 400 on-site art classes and exhibitions and over 1,000 off-site classes at 15 urban locations. Created in 1993 as a grassroots effort by artist and teacher Jerri Stanard, her passion and dedication to engaging people through arts has grown this non-profit organization into an established leader for the visual arts in the Dayton community.
  • Map of Miami Valley Gaming:

[Summary]

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k99online.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE