That’s right we’re bringing Kip Moore, David Lee Murphy, and Tyler Rich to town for our next Concert For A Cause benefiting K12 Gallery and TEJAS! If you want to attend this concert here is everything you need to know:

Date: Wednesday, September 26th

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Miami Valley Gaming

Ticket prices: $10 General Admission, $25 Premium Seating, $75 VIP Seating ($75 VIP tickets include meet and greet passes for all 3 artists)

For VIP Seating tickets please call 513-934-7670 and leave a message - Miami Valley Gaming will call you back in the order of those that call



This concert is open to all ages (You can bring the whole family!)

Tickets are on sale now - PURCHASE TICKETS NOW

100% of ticket sales will go to K12 Gallery and Tejas

K12 Gallery & TEJAS (Teen Educational and Joint Adult Studio) is a visual arts center that inspires people of all ages from the Miami Valley to imagine, learn, and create art in a unique and encouraging environment through 400 on-site art classes and exhibitions and over 1,000 off-site classes at 15 urban locations. Created in 1993 as a grassroots effort by artist and teacher Jerri Stanard, her passion and dedication to engaging people through arts has grown this non-profit organization into an established leader for the visual arts in the Dayton community.

Map of Miami Valley Gaming:

