That’s right we’re bringing Kip Moore, David Lee Murphy, and Tyler Rich to town for our next Concert For A Cause benefiting K12 Gallery and TEJAS! If you want to attend this concert here is everything you need to know:
Date: Wednesday, September 26th
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Miami Valley Gaming
Ticket prices: $10 General Admission, $25 Premium Seating, $75 VIP Seating ($75 VIP tickets include meet and greet passes for all 3 artists)
For VIP Seating tickets please call 513-934-7670 and leave a message - Miami Valley Gaming will call you back in the order of those that call
This concert is open to all ages (You can bring the whole family!)
K12 Gallery & TEJAS (Teen Educational and Joint Adult Studio) is a visual arts center that inspires people of all ages from the Miami Valley to imagine, learn, and create art in a unique and encouraging environment through 400 on-site art classes and exhibitions and over 1,000 off-site classes at 15 urban locations. Created in 1993 as a grassroots effort by artist and teacher Jerri Stanard, her passion and dedication to engaging people through arts has grown this non-profit organization into an established leader for the visual arts in the Dayton community.
Map of Miami Valley Gaming:
