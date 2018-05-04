Now Playing
Posted: May 04, 2018

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker are coming to Cincinnati

See “Summer Plays On Tour” with Russell Dickerson on Thursday, September 6th at Riverbend Music Center

Comments

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker will bring the Summer Plays On Tour with Russell Dickerson to Riverbend Music Center on September 6. Here is all the info you need:

  • Date: Thursday, September 6th
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11th at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket Prices: $19.75 - $325
  • Get Tickets

Map of Riverbend Music Center:

