Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker are coming to Cincinnati
See “Summer Plays On Tour” with Russell Dickerson on Thursday, September 6th at Riverbend Music Center
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker will bring the Summer Plays On Tour with Russell Dickerson to Riverbend Music Center on September 6. Here is all the info you need:
-
Date: Thursday, September 6th
-
Time: 7:00 PM
-
Location: Riverbend Music Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11th at 10 a.m.
-
Ticket Prices: $19.75 - $325
-
Get Tickets
Map of Riverbend Music Center:
