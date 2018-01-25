2 of Country Music’s hottest acts are performing together at the 2018 Greene County Fair. If you want to see LANCO and Jordan Davis here is everything you need to know:

Date: Tuesday, July 31st

Tuesday, July 31st Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: The Greene County Fair

The Greene County Fair Ticket prices: $25 - $30

$25 - $30 Get tickets

Map of The Green County Fair:

LANCO:

Jordan Davis: