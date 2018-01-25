Now Playing
Posted: July 03, 2018

LANCO and Jordan Davis are coming to Xenia

See them at the 2018 Greene County Fair on Tuesday, July 31st at 7:30 p.m. 

2 of Country Music’s hottest acts are performing together at the 2018 Greene County Fair. If you want to see LANCO and Jordan Davis here is everything you need to know:

  • Date: Tuesday, July 31st
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: The Greene County Fair
  • Ticket prices: $25 - $30
  • Get tickets
  • Map of The Green County Fair:

LANCO:

Jordan Davis:

