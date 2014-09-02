Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: July 13, 2018

Lee Brice is headed to Columbus 

See him at The Ohio State Fair on Friday, August 3rd

Comments
FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 10: Lee Brice performs onstage at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2014 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Harry Woods/Getty Images)
Harry Woods
FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 10: Lee Brice performs onstage at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2014 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Harry Woods/Getty Images)

Lee Brice is the last country act of the Ohio State Fair wrapping everything up on Friday. Don’t miss your chance to see this hit maker in Columbus.

 

  • Date: Friday, August 3rd 
  • Time: 7:00PM 
  • Location: The Ohio State Fair - Columbus 
  • Ticket Prices: ﻿$25-$50
  • Get Tickets

Map of The Ohio State Fair 

Watch Lee Brice’s music video for his most recent hit “Boy” 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation