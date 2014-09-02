Sign in with your existing account
Lee Brice is headed to Columbus
See him at The Ohio State Fair on Friday, August 3rd
Harry Woods
FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 10: Lee Brice performs onstage at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2014 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Harry Woods/Getty Images)
Lee Brice is the last country act of the Ohio State Fair wrapping everything up on Friday. Don’t miss your chance to see this hit maker in Columbus.
-
Date: Friday, August 3rd
-
Time: 7:00PM
-
Location: The Ohio State Fair - Columbus
-
Ticket Prices: $25-$50
-
Get Tickets
Map of The Ohio State Fair
Watch Lee Brice’s music video for his most recent hit “Boy”
