Posted: July 18, 2018

Luke Bryan is coming to Indianapolis 

With special guests Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, August 24th 

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 05: Luke Bryan performed onstage during the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival By AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 5, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Rick Kern/Getty Images
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 05: Luke Bryan performed onstage during the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival By AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 5, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

By Carly Drury

Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen are bringing the “What Makes You Country Tour” to Indianapolis this summer! 

  • Date: Friday, August 24th 
  • Time: 7:00PM
  • Location: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis)
  • Ticket Prices: $40-$368
  • ﻿Get Tickets

Map of Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center 

Watch Luke Bryan’s new lyric video “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Watch Jon Pardi’s music video “Dirt On My Boots”

 

Watch Morgan Wallen’s music video “Up Down”

