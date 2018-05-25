Now Playing
Posted: May 25, 2018

Luke Bryan’s coming to the area

Luke Bryan is kicking off his 2018 Farm Tour at Springfork Farms in Irwin, Ohio on Thursday, September 27th

Rick Kern/Getty Images
It’s official: Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is kicking off in Irwin, Ohio. That’s just 30 minutes northeast of Springfield, Ohio. The big concert will take place at Springfork Farms on Thursday, September 27th. 

Want to go? Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Date: Thursday, September 27th
  • Time: 6 p.m. (Parking opens at 2 p.m., Doors open at 5 p.m.)
  • Location: Spring Fork Farms (3370 Rosedale Road - Irwin, OH - 43029)
  • Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 6th at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket prices: $51 in advance / $60 at the gate
  • Parking: $5 in advance / $20 day of show
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of Spring Fork Farms:

