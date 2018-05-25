Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Luke Bryan’s coming to the area
Luke Bryan is kicking off his 2018 Farm Tour at Springfork Farms in Irwin, Ohio on Thursday, September 27th
Rick Kern/Getty Images
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival By AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 5, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
It’s official: Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is kicking off in Irwin, Ohio. That’s just 30 minutes northeast of Springfield, Ohio. The big concert will take place at Springfork Farms on Thursday, September 27th.
Want to go? Here’s everything you need to know:
Date: Thursday, September 27th
Time: 6 p.m. (Parking opens at 2 p.m., Doors open at 5 p.m.)
Location: (3370 Rosedale Road - Irwin, OH - 43029) Spring Fork Farms Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 6th at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices: $51 in advance / $60 at the gate
Parking: $5 in advance / $20 day of show
Get Tickets
Map of Spring Fork Farms:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself